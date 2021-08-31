Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli int’l airport to become transport and logistics center of region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli international airport will become the transport and logistics center of the region, Member of the Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising Parliamentary Committee Aydin Huseynov told Trend on Aug. 31.

Huseynov stressed that some infrastructure facilities, the energy complex, and the utility sector were put into operation in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation 7-8 months after the end of the second Karabakh War.

“Moreover, the construction of transport infrastructure continues rapidly, including the construction of the Victory Road and Fuzuli international airport, which is under construction and distinguished by the strategic importance,” a member of the Parliamentary Committee added.

The MP reminded that the foundation of the airport was laid by the president on January 14, 2021.

"The commissioning of the Fuzuli international airport will arouse more attention to other transport and transit communications, the construction of which continues in the Karabakh region," Huseynov added.

Huseynov stressed that the construction and commissioning of this airport in a short period of time is of great political and economic importance.

"This airport will play an important role in the development of the region, in transportation for the rapid implementation of restoration work in these territories, given the distance between the capital of Azerbaijan and Karabakh region,” the MP said.

“The Fuzuli international airport is the gateway to the Victory Road and the key to the main transport hubs towards Shusha city,” the MP added. “From this airport, citizens of Azerbaijan and foreign guests will be able to travel to other districts of the Karabakh region.”

“This will arouse more interest in the region, in particular, incentives will be created to attract investors in the field of economy,” the MP added. “The Fuzuli airport will become one of the most attractive investment areas in the region soon. Karabakh region will be a tourism zone.”

“One of the conditions for the development of the tourism sector is the convenient road infrastructure and airports will be open gates for the tourism sector in Karabakh region," the MP said.

In conclusion, Huseynov added that the commissioning of the Fuzuli airport also means the creation of new jobs.

“Vacancies have already been announced for hiring employees who will work at this airport,” the MP said.

“To date, 500 Azerbaijani citizens have been involved in the construction of the airport,” Huseynov said. “The number of international flights and the volume of cargo transportation will increase on this territory in the future.”