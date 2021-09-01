Azerbaijani, Russian MFAs discuss implementation of agreements on Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.1
Trend:
The Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed the implementation of the agreements on Karabakh, Trend reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
On September 1, a phone conversation took place between Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko and Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.
“During a detailed exchange of views, a set of topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda was discussed, including the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021,” the Russian MFA said.
