Azerbaijan's FM tweets about children, education of which interrupted due to Armenia's war crimes (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.9
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has posted a publication on Twitter regarding September 9 - the International Day to Protect Education from Attacks, Trend reports.
"It’s important that we don’t forget Armenia’s responsibility for war crimes it committed w/ regard to Azerbaijani schoolchildren," said the tweet.
“For a sustainable future, people must have the right to education. The international community has a responsibility to strongly condemn any attack on education,” the publication says.
September 9 marks the International Day to Protect Education from Attacks.
