Armenians who crossed into Azerbaijani territory transferred to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Armenians who crossed over to the territory of Azerbaijan, were transferred to Armenia, Trend reports, referring to the information center of the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

"On the evening of September 20, two Armenians aged 20-21 were handed over to the Armenian side," the information center said.

They were transferred to Armenia through the mediation of temporarily stationed Russian peacekeepers.