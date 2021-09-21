Azerbaijani ombudsperson appeals to international organizations on Armenia's actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva appealed to international organizations in connection with the actions of Armenia, undermining peace and stability, Trend reports on Sept.21 citing the Ombudsman's Office.

The appeal was sent to the UN Secretary-General, the Security Council of the organization, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Human Rights Council of the world organization, the leadership of UNICEF, UNESCO, EU, Council of Europe, OSCE, international and European ombudsmen institutions, the Asian Association of Ombudsmen, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Association of Ombudsmen of the member states of this organization.

Besides, the appeal was addressed to the OIC Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights, the European Network of Ombudsmen for Children's Rights, the International Peace Bureau, the Federation for World Peace, ombudsmen of different countries and national human rights institutions, embassies of Azerbaijan abroad and embassies of foreign states in the country, and the diaspora organizations.