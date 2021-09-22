Azerbaijani, Belarusian military specialists hold meeting regarding medical provisions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.22

Trend:

Azerbaijani and Belarusian military-medical specialists held a working meeting on medical provision issues at the Medical Department of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Trend reports on Sept.22 citing the ministry.

The meeting was held within the plan of bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries of two countries.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place between the military-medical specialists of both countries, and, in particular, the issues of organizing measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

Within the framework of the visit, which will last until September 23, the Belarusian delegation is expected to visit the Main Clinical Hospital, the Central Military Polyclinic, the Central Dental Clinic, the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, the Center for Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.