Private Iranian cargo companies warned regarding Karabakh - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Private Iranian cargo companies illegally smuggling goods to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, have been warned, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi told journalists, Trend reports.

“The steps have been taken in this regard after receiving official information from Azerbaijan,” the ambassador added.

“Iranian companies have been instructed that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected,” he said.