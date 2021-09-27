Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on occasion of Remembrance Day (UPDATE)

Politics 27 September 2021 09:48 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted Sept. 27 at 08:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.27

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement on the occasion of the September 27 - Remembrance Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

"One year ago today, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan began responsive measures to counter another military provocation from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

These measures were undertaken within the framework of the right to self-defense. They were in full compliance with the international humanitarian law to prevent another military aggression from Armenia and to provide for the security of the civilian population. This marked the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War.

The Patriotic War put an end to Armenia’s nearly 30-year-long policy of aggression. Azerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity, and the fundamental rights of nearly one million displaced Azerbaijanis were restored. Azerbaijan alone ensured the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions of 1993.

The end of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories revealed the full extent of the illegal activities undertaken by Armenia for decades. This includes extensive mining; the deliberate destruction and misappropriation of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural and religious heritage; plundering of natural resources; destruction of infrastructure; and other violations of international law. Evidence of Armenia’s numerous war crimes was also revealed. In order to hold Armenia accountable for its breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law, Azerbaijan filed inter-state applications against Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights and International Court of Justice.

The Government of Azerbaijan is carrying out restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories and taking consistent steps to ensure the safe and dignified return of nearly one million displaced Azerbaijanis, as well as the reintegration of these lands. The Government is also taking all necessary measures to ensure lasting peace, security, and prosperity in the region in accordance with the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020.

The Patriotic War under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President İlham Aliyev that ended with a victory of the brave Azerbaijani Army, opened a new era in the history of the Republic of Azerbaijan, established international justice and changed the realities in the region.

Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia, on the basis of strict observance of the principles of international law, in particular sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders. We call on Armenia to respect these fundamental principles to ensure peace, security, and prosperity in the region and comply with its international obligations.

We commemorate with deep respect and esteem the memory of all our martyrs who died for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on September 27, which is celebrated as the Commemoration Day in our country by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," said the statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
KOICA Office in Azerbaijan announces a tender
KOICA Office in Azerbaijan announces a tender
Azerbaijani ecology ministry opens tender for its administrative office repair
Azerbaijani ecology ministry opens tender for its administrative office repair
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig announces tender on purchase of spare parts for tractors
Azerbaijan's Azerpambig announces tender on purchase of spare parts for tractors
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the nation on occasion of Remembrance Day - LIVE Politics 10:00
Karabakh to become region of prosperous development - ETIC Politics 09:56
Azerbaijan to suspend traffic flow to mark Remembrance Day Society 09:46
Hungary plans to launch flights to Uzbekistan - ministry Transport 09:45
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran soars Business 09:33
Iran’s Mashhad TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran’s exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint up Business 09:31
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 09:29
Azerbaijan's successful political course is basis of Victory in Patriotic War - MP Politics 09:29
Georgia increases export of fruit and vegetable juices Business 09:25
Competent state administration - main factor in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - former FM Politics 09:25
Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints Oil&Gas 09:24
Number of mines launched in Iran declines Business 09:11
KOICA Office in Azerbaijan announces a tender Tenders 09:00
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on occasion of Remembrance Day Politics 08:32
1,878 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
Azerbaijan is key geopolitical player on int'l arena, which was also achieved by victory in Second Karabakh War, Russian military expert says Politics 08:00
Azerbaijan's First VP shares publication on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO) Politics 07:57
German center-left SPD beats conservative union CDU/CSU in general election: provisional results Europe 07:35
Pfizer CEO believes world could return to normal in a year after pandemic Other News 07:08
COVID-19 pandemic cut life expectancy by most since World War Two –study Other News 06:30
Four people killed in car accident in Russia Russia 05:58
PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg Europe 05:21
Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties Other News 04:44
Israel reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:07
EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century Europe 03:25
Israel receives 3 new F-35 stealth jets Israel 02:56
UK records another 32,417 coronavirus cases Europe 02:21
Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine data for kids will be submitted to FDA in ‘days’ US 01:48
U.S. administers 390.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 01:10
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 31 pct in H1 2021 Arab World 00:34
44 days before Victory: Azerbaijan remembering victims of Armenian aggression Politics 00:05
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese Business 26 September 23:40
SDP's candidate for Chancellor says Germans want change Europe 26 September 23:32
Inclusive Afghan govt critical for Kabul airport deal, Erdogan says Turkey 26 September 23:04
New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers US 26 September 22:39
Iran fails to fully honour agreement on monitoring equipment, IAEA says Nuclear Program 26 September 22:14
Hamilton wins epic Russian GP after Norris spins in rain Other News 26 September 21:38
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 21:18
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 26 September 21:05
Kazakhstan's export volumes to Ireland plummet amid COVID-19 Business 26 September 21:04
Azerbaijan judo team wins second gold medal at Grand Prix in Zagreb Society 26 September 21:04
German conservatives, Social Democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor Europe 26 September 20:43
Iran Tea Organization unveils volume of tea harvesting Business 26 September 20:11
Azerbaijani soldiers showed great bravery, skill and commitment during second Karabakh war – Bryza Politics 26 September 20:00
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28 Oil&Gas 26 September 19:32
Azerbaijani Air Force fighter performs another demonstration flight at Technofest-2021 (PHOTO) Society 26 September 19:31
Georgia's vaccination rate should rev up, NCDC Head says Georgia 26 September 18:58
Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources Other News 26 September 18:48
Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media Iran 26 September 18:40
Iran shares data on generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 26 September 18:21
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 September 18:00
Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 September 17:26
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen Politics 26 September 17:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 2,680 recoveries Society 26 September 16:58
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on oil prices on exchange trading Oil&Gas 26 September 16:57
Gas consumption in Iran down Oil&Gas 26 September 16:49
Residents of Aghdam make another trip to their native lands (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 16:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 26 Society 26 September 16:47
Moment of silence to be held in Baku on September 27 Society 26 September 16:47
Iran sees increase in red meat production Business 26 September 16:41
Taliban ask airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan World 26 September 16:15
Delta airliner makes emergency landing in Athens Europe 26 September 15:39
Flu expected to return in Turkey, in hand with COVID-19 surge Turkey 26 September 15:27
56 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 26 September 15:08
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 September 15:00
Azerbaijani ecology ministry opens tender for its administrative office repair Tenders 26 September 14:51
Chinese tech execs support 'common prosperity', helping SMEs at internet summit Other News 26 September 14:41
Iran's CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 26 September 14:31
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert Politics 26 September 14:01
Georgia reports 1,132 coronavirus cases, 2,956 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 26 September 13:50
Israeli troops kill four Hamas members in West Bank raids Israel 26 September 13:19
Iran's Ramin TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 26 September 12:32
Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal at Grand Prix in Hungary (PHOTO) Society 26 September 12:28
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Society 26 September 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev will address nation on occasion of Remembrance Day on September 27 Politics 26 September 12:14
At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources Arab World 26 September 11:36
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 26 September 11:01
Inflation rate in Iran soars Finance 26 September 10:56
National Depository Center announces tender on purchase of security system Economy 26 September 10:55
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 26 Uzbekistan 26 September 10:54
Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor Europe 26 September 10:48
Georgia reveals its top trading partners in total external trade turnover Business 26 September 10:15
Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies Europe 26 September 10:03
At least 3 dead in U.S. passenger train derailment US 26 September 09:28
LG Electronics to buy stake in Israeli auto cybersecurity firm ICT 26 September 08:56
2,192 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 26 September 08:27
USAID eyes co-op with Turkmenistan to implement e-commerce campaigns ICT 26 September 08:00
Georgia reduces onion import Business 26 September 07:29
Israel's PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York Israel 26 September 06:48
France to double COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries Europe 26 September 06:07
Iran, Venezuela sign oil export deal Oil&Gas 26 September 05:25
UN Secretary met with Azerbaijani FM Politics 26 September 04:48
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28 World 26 September 04:11
Israeli PM says to meet Gulf ministers in U.S. Israel 26 September 03:38
Germany set to vote in most unpredictable elections in years Europe 26 September 02:56
Putin and Erdogan planning to discuss Syria in Sochi Russia 26 September 02:13
Turkey reports 26,145 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 26 September 01:35
New Beijing airport handles nearly 39 million passenger trips Transport 26 September 00:57
Libya's presidency seeks consensus on election law Arab World 26 September 00:29
All news