Turkish ambassador tweets about Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has shared a publication on Twitter with regard to September 27 – Remembrance Day, Trend reports.
“Today is the day of the beginning of the glorious 44-day journey for the liberation of Karabakh (from Armenian occupation). Today is the day when the ‘Iron Fist’ struck a blow,” says the publication.
In accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, September 27 is annually celebrated in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Foundation of Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Museum of Victory will be laid today - Azerbaijani president
Address of Azerbaijani president to people on Remembrance Day broadcasted in front of Juma Mosque in Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia, which are rampant in Armenia, reached level of mental illness - President Aliyev
If someone wants to resurrect dead entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, let them resurrect it in their own territory - President of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on occasion of Remembrance Day (VIDEO)
Competent state administration - main factor in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - former FM
Azerbaijan is key geopolitical player on int'l arena, which was also achieved by victory in Second Karabakh War, Russian military expert says
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO)
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert