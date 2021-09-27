Turkish president pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs on Remembrance Day (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on Twitter, related to September 27 – the Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
I respectfully honor the bright memory of Azerbaijani martyrs on Remembrance Day, Erdogan said.
"On the anniversary of the beginning of the glorious struggle, resulting in Karabakh’s and other occupied Azerbaijani lands’ liberation, on the Remembrance Day, I respectfully honor the bright memory of all our martyrs. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" said the post.
