Azerbaijan complied with international humanitarian law during second Karabakh war – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan complied with the international humanitarian law during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Nov. 5 while speaking at the "44-Day Victory Path" conference at the ADA University in Baku, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that Armenia put forward unacceptable conditions in the 1990s and began to drag out the negotiation process, after Azerbaijan started bulking up its military might in the subsequent years.

“Armenia openly committed political provocations, which later turned into military ones,” the minister said. “We provided facts of illegal settlement [in the occupied Azerbaijani lands] over the years. Azerbaijan sent numerous letters to the international organizations in connection with Armenia’s provocative steps.”

“Unfortunately, our patience was misunderstood, Armenia did not draw a conclusion, a counter-offensive operation was launched on September 27, 2020,” Bayramov added. “Azerbaijan has restored the state borders.”

The minister said that as for the main goal of the military operation, from the very first day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that if the Armenian political leadership discloses the certain dates on the withdrawal of troops from the Azerbaijani territories, the operations will be stopped.