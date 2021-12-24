Chairperson of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly phones President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24
Trend:
On December 24, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Valentina Matviyenko congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary, and wished him successes in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the best of health.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Valentina Matviyenko for the attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the sides noted that bilateral friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are successfully developing in all areas, including interparliamentary cooperation.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Second Karabakh War demonstrated unyielding will of Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev
Opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement is of great importance – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Logistics centers to be created in Kalbajar district - Azerbaijani president's special representative
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation prepares video congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on 60th birthday (VIDEO)
Rapid construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway continues - State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev brilliantly played decisive role in victory in second Karabakh war - Special Rep of Russian President (VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary (PHOTO)