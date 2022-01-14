We have new plans with Ukraine in energy sector - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

We have new plans in the field of energy, which is a traditional area of cooperation. I am confident that these plans will be implemented, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trend reports.

"The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to expand its activities in Ukraine, and I am glad that the Ukrainian side also supports it. At present, SOCAR has an extensive network of filling stations in Ukraine, and, of course, the new steps in the export and processing of oil and oil products will further deepen our cooperation. There is no disagreement on cooperation on other types of energy,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“I am glad that our trade turnover increased by more than 20 percent last year despite the pandemic, and I do hope that it will reach the level of $1 billion, maybe even more, in the near future. Because the implementation of the documents we signed today and other issues discussed will definitely serve to increase the turnover between the two countries,” the head of state said.

“I believe that the agreements on food security reached today will allow Azerbaijan the opportunity to ensure its food security to a greater extent. At the same time, the groundwork has been laid today for the establishment of joint ventures, joint activities related to the processing and export of agricultural products. This is a novelty. I think it is one of the most important steps in our relations in this area. We are open to cooperation in all other areas,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“I want to say again that our cooperation is based on friendly relations, and I do hope that this visit, which is taking place at the beginning of the year, will serve to complete this year with good results on a bilateral level and will provide a good basis for future years,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Dear Mr. President, I would like to thank you for the invitation and hospitality. Let me take this opportunity to invite you to visit Baku again. Thank you,” the head of state said.