International court should judge those responsible for Khojaly tragedy - French MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

We should call for the international court to judge those responsible for the Khojaly tragedy, Nathalie Goulet, Senator of France, Member of the Azerbaijani Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

In her address on the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Goulet expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and all the people of Azerbaijan.

“Together with commemoration day, we celebrate the liberation of Karabakh. I was supporting Karabakh liberation, despite the fact that the Armenian lobby in France is big enough, and it is hard to be a friend of Azerbaijan. For me, there is no doubt, that Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” she said.

She pointed out it is now the time for the families that suffered from the Khojaly massacre to have justice.

“We should call for the international court to judge those responsible for this tragedy,” she added.

In turn, Abdulaziz Altwaijri, former Director General ISESCO said that the anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide brings to the minds and hearts of the people how vicious the aggression is.

“Today is the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre which was committed by the Armenian army in February 1992 when more than 600 civilians were killed. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the people and the leadership of Azerbaijan,” Altwaijri said.