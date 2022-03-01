Azerbaijani MFA once again addresses compatriots in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has appealed to compatriots permanently or temporarily living in Ukraine regarding the situation in the country, Trend reports.

"We urge Azerbaijani citizens in Ukraine to keep away the location of military formations and facilities, stay at home or in safer places, and avoid traveling. Azerbaijanis facing a serious threat can leave Ukraine in the direction of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. They can also transit through Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey, and then to Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

In case of arising questions, citizens can call the hotline of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry by phone: +994505748595; +994506725868; +994125969422; +994125969301, as well as by e-mail [email protected].

They can also contact the following diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine (Kyiv):

Phone: +380 73 5050000.

E-mail address: [email protected].

Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv:

Phone: (+38057) 7000531.

Email: [email protected].

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova:

Phones: +373 781 81 361, +373 789 91 849, +373 222 32 277.

E-mail: [email protected].

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland:

Phones: +48 576 900 183, +48 22 718 30 70.

Email: [email protected].

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary:

Phones: +36300901033; +994552999012 (Whatsapp)

Email: [email protected].

Embassy of Azerbaijan accredited in Slovakia:

Phone: +43 676 844 509 733.

E-mail: [email protected].

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania:

Phones: +407 487 77744, +407 409 90079.

Email: [email protected].

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria:

Phone: +359895002732.

E-mail: [email protected].

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey (Ankara):

Phone: +905550310007.

Email: [email protected].

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul:

Phone: +905441040111.

E-mail: [email protected].