President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

"We were extremely saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of the traffic accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families, and the loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!," the letter said.