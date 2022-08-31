Next meeting of commission on delimitation of border between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be held in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The next meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Brussels in November, Trend reports.

President of European Council Charles Michel said this after the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed progress on all issues related to the delimitation of the border, and on how best to ensure a stable situation. It was agreed that the next meeting of the border delimitation commission will be held in November in Brussels.

"We have familiarized ourselves with the discussion of the conditions for unblocking transport communications. In all these discussions, I would like to emphasize that it is important to prepare the population on both sides for long-term sustainable peace. The EU is ready to further strengthen its support for long-term sustainable peace. The EU will also continue to insist on accelerating economic development for the benefit of both countries and their populations," Michel stated.