Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The positions of the Azerbaijani army came under fire, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on October 20.

According to the ministry, starting from 22:35 (GMT +4) on October 19 to 00:25 on October 20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Gunashli, Yukhari Shorja and Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar region using arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions stationed in the directions of Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan district and Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar district.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures.