State Committee on Religious Associations talks exposure of Iran spy networks in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Iran's religious threats to Azerbaijan have always existed, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations Sayavush Heydarov told reporters at the "Azerbaijan: example of coexistence" conference on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance, Trend reports.

As he noted, the current issue is a focal point of Azerbaijan's relevant state bodies, including security agencies.

According to the official, experience has shown that receiving religious education abroad doesn't meet expectations.

"It's an undeniable fact that students getting religious education are being influenced by an alien religious ideology, as it brings benefits to those countries. The Azerbaijan Institute of Theology has been operating and building the national professional staff in the country since 2018," Heydarov said.

Speaking of Azerbaijan's Iran spy networks, he noted that security issues related to religion are in the limelight, and the Committee takes corresponding measures as necessary.