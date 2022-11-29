Yerevan's destructive activity doesn't serve to restore regional peace – Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Yerevan's destructive activity doesn't serve to restore regional peace, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said regarding the claims of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in an interview with Armenpress News Agency on November 28, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"Mirzoyan's attempt to distort the Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations, the preparation of a peace agreement, delimitation process, landmine threat, as well as the recognition of territorial integrity, is completely false and unacceptable," said Hajizada.

According to the statement, terms put forward by Armenia for attending the next meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, and Mirzoyan's statement in the mentioned interview that such a meeting can only take place with the participation of the French president, testify to the Armenian side's failure to fulfill its obligations.

"The official has also forgotten that the next trilateral meeting between the leaders was agreed upon not in Prague, but in Brussels on August 31," Hajizada said.

"Despite the Brussels agreement on the next meeting, unfortunately Azerbaijan’s consent to Prague meeting and to the participation of French President alongside President of the European Council Charles Michel was misused later on. As a matter of fact, this has demonstrated that French side is not an impartial and fair mediator. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has not given up on the negotiations between the leaders, and is committed to continuing the negotiations in accordance with the Brussels agreement," Hajizada noted.

Regarding the agreement on the delimitation process, the official said that contrary to the Armenian foreign minister's claim, the statements of both the Prague and Sochi meetings provided for conducting delimitation based on the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as stated in the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration.

In total, the mentioned principles are referring to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the Armenian side is well aware that there was no mention at these meetings about what map the delimitation should be based on. The delimitation process should be based on analysis of all legally significant documents.

