Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Türkiye to make valuable contribution to regional security – FM (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 13 December 2022 15:48 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Details added (first version posted at 15:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Türkiye will make a valuable contribution to the regional security and welfare, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers in Turkmenistan's Avaza on December 13, Trend reports.

"We're strengthening bilateral, trilateral, and quadrilateral cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States. The ministers will take effective steps to affect the region's energy, economy, communication, trade, customs, and other areas, at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan summit on December 14," Cavusoglu added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more