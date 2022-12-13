Türkiye to make valuable contribution to regional security – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Türkiye will make a valuable contribution to the regional security and welfare, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers in Turkmenistan's Avaza on December 13, Trend reports.

"We're strengthening bilateral, trilateral, and quadrilateral cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States. The ministers will take effective steps to affect the region's energy, economy, communication, trade, customs, and other areas, at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan summit on December 14," Cavusoglu added.