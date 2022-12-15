Azerbaijan has always been ready to negotiate with Armenia – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan has always been ready to negotiate with Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on December 15, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan was the side that has always promoted peace dialogue.

"Azerbaijan's readiness to negotiate is further evidence of attempts to find a peaceful solution to the existing issues. Azerbaijan has previously demonstrated this approach as well. During the construction of an alternative highway to the Lachin road, Azerbaijan took the local Armenians' requests into account," the minister added.