Azerbaijani FM meets with Uzbekistan's president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, as part of the latter's working visit to Uzbekistan on January 24, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The sides discussed various aspects of fraternal, friendly, and strategic relations between the two countries, as well as emphasized the high potential of bilateral cooperation opportunities.

Minister Bayramov updated President Mirziyoyev on the priorities and plans for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2023 and thanked for organizing a high-level meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the bilateral agenda and the regional situation.

Then Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov. The officials addressed relevant topics of bilateral relations between the countries.