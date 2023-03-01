Azerbaijani FM receives delegation led by Russian FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on February 28, 20:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov and Lavrov held one-on-one meeting first, which continued with an expanded meeting including delegations from both sides. The officials discussed relevant topics of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current situation in the region.

Noting the existence of an agenda for effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in various fields, including political, economic, trade, transport, transit, cultural, humanitarian, educational and others, Bayramov stressed the importance of political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries in the development of relations.

He spoke in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war], peacekeeping and constructive efforts of the country in the direction of ensuring the implementation of trilateral statements [of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the second Karabakh war] on establishing peace and security in the region.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan constantly faces the unconstructive position of Armenia in the normalization of relations between the two states, including provocations, which are detrimental to the peace agenda.

Besides, Bayramov said that another example of violation of the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 by Armenia was the abuse of Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road, intended for use exclusively for humanitarian purposes, which caused a fair protest of the civil society of Azerbaijan.

Lavrov noted that his official visit this year coincided with the first anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, which played an important role in the development of relations between the two countries.

In this regard, the Russian minister noted the importance of the existing legal framework in the development of existing relations between the two countries in various fields. He also emphasized the importance of fulfilling the obligations arising from the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 and the agreements reached between the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Then, at a briefing, the ministers held made press statements on the meeting and answered questions.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on since December 12, 2022.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations when arriving in the monitoring area. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented the entire process from carrying on.