Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations to visit Azerbaijan next week - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Lewis Bono is expected to arrive in Azerbaijan next week, Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“He will visit all three South Caucasus countries as part of his visit. He’ll travel to Baku, to Yerevan, Tbilisi as well, in that order,” he noted.

According to Price, Bono plans to meet with senior leaders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

“We are encouraged by recent efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process. And Mr. Bono hopes to be in a position to build on that effort, and to see that progress continue,” Price added.

Meanwhile, the retirement of the last Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker was announced on January 5, 2023.