President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to reform UNSC is main outcome of NAM Summit - OTS SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The initiative of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to reform the UN Security Council is the main outcome of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), held on March 2 in Baku, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He noted that in his speech at the Summit, President Ilham Aliyev put forward an initiative on reforming the UN Security Council, and on the participation of the Non-Aligned Movement countries in the Security Council.

"That was the main outcome of the event held at a high level," the secretary general of the OTS said.

Omuraliev expressed gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for the invitation to participate in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, for holding this event at a high level, and for traditional hospitality.

He also noted that previously, President Ilham Aliyev had initiated and held the first online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement at a difficult moment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition, an extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held during the pandemic. It was very difficult at the time. We see the results of these events today," he concluded.

Baku hosted the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit was attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.