Preliminary investigation of terrorist attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa shows that traces of it lead to Iran - MFA (UPDATED)

Details added (first published: 15:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Preliminary investigation of the terrorist attack against Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa shows that traces of the attack lead to Iran, Trend reports via the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in response to the unfounded allegations of the Spokesperson for the Iranian MFA Nasir Kanani.

The spokesperson noted that there are several examples of these traces.

"Examples include Iran's military exercises along the borders of Azerbaijan, military flights on the border, anti-Azerbaijani statements by Iranian officials, the involvement of even children by Iranian structures such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in filming a video with threats against Azerbaijan near Khudafarin Bridge, a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran," he said.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.