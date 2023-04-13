Torture of Azerbaijani serviceman - unacceptable, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Armenia has detained two soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army who got lost due to limited visibility in adverse weather conditions in the Shahbuz district of the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia, Trend reports referring to the tweet of Spokesperson of Azerbaijan' Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade.

"They were severely beaten and tortured. Such mistreatment is against international law, is totally unacceptable, and should be internationally condemned!" said the tweet.

The military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia on April 10.