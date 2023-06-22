UK and Azerbaijan commit themselves to eliminating regional and global threats - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The UK and Azerbaijan have committed themselves to regional security and the elimination of global threats, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in London on June 21.

He noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan, as an integral part of the fifth UK-Azerbaijan strategic dialogue, supports Ukraine by providing vital humanitarian assistance, including the supply of electric generators, water pumps and medical supplies.

Cleverly hailed the latest achievements in the negotiation process on the peaceful settlement of relations with Armenia and urged Jeyhun Bayramov to maintain the momentum achieved in the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

British Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America Leo Docherty received Jeyhun Bayramov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within the framework of the dialogue to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation in the fields of security, trade and culture on June 20.

Docherty pointed out that the position of the UK as the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan to support the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy and facilitate the process of transition to energy, which will allow using the potential of renewable energy sources of Azerbaijan.

The leading role of the UK in the de-mining of the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after the second Karabakh war] was noted as a clear example of the country's commitment to establishing peace in the region, and this is evidence of the UK's support for Azerbaijan.

The minister also reiterated the UK's offer to support Azerbaijan in improving cybersecurity and strengthening resilience to hybrid threats.

Docherty noted that the UK is ready to support progress in the field of human rights, which is important for a successful and prosperous Azerbaijan.

The current dialogue, organized within the framework of the first visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to the UK in more than 10 years, is based on the visit of Minister Docherty to Baku in February, during which he outlined the priorities of the British Prime Minister and signed a memorandum of understanding on joint efforts to prevent illegal migrants and drugs from entering Europe.