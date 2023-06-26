UK, Azerbaijan closely cooperate in fight against drug trafficking across international borders - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Today is the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld tweeted, Trend reports.

"The law enforcement agencies of the UK and Azerbaijan closely cooperate in the fight against drug trafficking across international borders," he said.

By resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Supported each year by individuals, communities, and various organizations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.