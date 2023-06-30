Awareness must be raised about environmental impacts of metallurgical plant in Armenia - US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. International community can raise awareness about the potential environmental impacts of the construction of the metallurgical plant in the village of Arazdayan, located on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, an environmental activist, Maryam Danesh, at Washington and lee University (US) told Trend.

"The international community generally places great importance on environmental sustainability, and projects that contribute to environmental degradation may be viewed unfavorably. It is crucial for countries to balance economic development with environmental considerations and seek sustainable solutions," she said.

Regarding the violation of human rights of Azerbaijanis living around the area, she pointed out that a thorough assessment would be necessary to determine the impact on local communities.

"Environmental pollution can indeed have adverse effects on people's health and well-being, and it is important to protect the rights of individuals in such situations. To prevent violations of international conventions on environmental pollution, it is essential for countries to adhere to existing regulations, engage in comprehensive environmental impact assessments, and implement appropriate mitigation measures. Transparency, accountability, and effective enforcement mechanisms are key to ensuring compliance with these conventions," the expert added.

It’s worth noting that the Armenian-American steel plant covers an expansive area of 16,500 square meters and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 180,000 tons.