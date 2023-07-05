Armenia committed urbicide, culturicide and ecocide in then occupied territories - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 5 July 2023 10:49 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Armenia committed urbicide, culturicide and ecocide in the then occupied territories, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

“65 mosques out of 67 in the formerly occupied territories were destroyed and remaining ones were used as stables for pigs and cows, which is an insult against all Muslims of the world. 60,000 hectares of forests have been destroyed, cut down and taken away, soil and rivers have been polluted and contaminated,” the head of state underlined.

