Event dedicated to prominent Azerbaijani poet kicks off in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Vagif Poetry Days has kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in Karabakh, Trend reports.

The guests, invited to the event (being held on July 14 and 15), have already gathered in Shusha. The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan.

The guests will visit a number of religious, historical and cultural monuments in Shusha. And in the afternoon, the opening of the Vagif Poetry Days will take place. Then poetry and concert programs will be presented until late at night.

The event is named after Molla Panah Vagif who was an XVIII century Azerbaijani poet, statesman and diplomat. He is regarded as the founder of the realism genre in Azerbaijani poetry.

The program of the Vagif Poetry Days will also include a concert by an ensemble of old musical instruments. People's Artists of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fargana Gasimova and others will perform, along with the verses of Vagif, passages from immortal works of Khaqani Shirvani, Imadaddin Nasimi, Muhammad Fuzuli, Mir Hamza Nigari, Mir-Mohsun Navvab, Molla Panah Vagif, Nizami Ganjavi and Shah Ismail Khatai.