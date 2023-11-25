Azerbaijani Army holding socio-political training classes (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 25 November 2023 12:37 (UTC +04:00)
Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Socio-political training classes are being held in field conditions with the Azerbaijani Army’s servicemen as part of activities to enlighten military personnel, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The classes provide detailed information about the historical significance of the diplomatic activity of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as about the courage and bravery shown by the country's heroic servicemen in military operations.

During educational work and political informatization, as well as in leisure time, enlightenment talks and exchange of views are held with servicemen, questions interesting them are answered and necessary recommendations on military service are given.

