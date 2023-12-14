Baku talks proposal to hold meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The place and date of the next meeting between foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia haven't been agreed upon yet, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

He made the remark, commenting on the Armenian media's news about the US proposal to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers in Washington in January 2024.

Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan told the country's public television that Azerbaijan responded positively to the US proposal.

“Now, we have information that Azerbaijan has accepted the US invitation to hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Washington,” emphasized Marukyan.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia announced its readiness to take part in a ministerial meeting in the US.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel