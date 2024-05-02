Norwegian travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Shusha city (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. A total of 30 delegates from Norway's national club of international travelers (Vagaclub) have arrived in Shusha city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation, predominantly comprised of youth, began their acquaintance with the city.

Initially, the guests arrived at the central square of Shusha, where the monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures— Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, were installed.

An employee of Shusha City State Reserve Management informed the guests about the city, its condition during the occupation period, and the ongoing restoration efforts.

During nearly 30 years of occupation, historical buildings, mosques, and monuments in Shusha were the targets of Armenian vandalism.

Following the city's liberation from occupation, extensive restoration and construction started here.

Shusha's infrastructure development coincided with the restoration of the city's authentic historical appearance, as well as its historical and cultural landmarks.

To note, the trip of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation has started.

As part of the trip, travelers will visit cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha, and Aghdam.

A delegation of 30 members of the national club of international travelers of Norway - Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangazur for three days, moving along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil route.

Representatives of the largest international travel networks in the world - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye and the club Piki Reels (UK), and the Swedish Club100 - have visited Karabakh and East Zangazur nine times in the last four years.

This is the 10th visit of Vagaclub in a row.

In total, during these 10 trips, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to eyewitness the situation in the liberated territories. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

