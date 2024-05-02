Azerbaijan to provide one-time financial aid to World War II participants - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to provide one-time financial assistance to Second World War participants (1941-1945), widows of soldiers who died during or after the war, and persons awarded with orders and medals for their selfless contributions on the home front, Trend reports.

According to the decree, participants of the Second World War from 1941 to 1945, widows of soldiers who died away during or after the war, persons awarded with orders and medals for their selfless contributions on the home front during that period, workers of special formations who carried out assignments in support of the army and navy on the home front or in operational zones of fighting fleets during the Second World War, and individuals awarded with corresponding orders and medals will receive one-time financial assistance amounting to 2,000 manat or $1,176.

To comply with the decree, 3 million manat, or $1.764 million, will be allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of Azerbaijan outlined in the state budget for 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel