BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The guest of the program this time became the winner of the last European Judo Championship Eljan Hajiyev.

The guest commented on his performance at the competition. He also expressed confidence that he will win a medal at the World Championship and Summer Olympics Paris-2024.

Here is a video version of the interview.

