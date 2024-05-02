Azerbaijan's decree in connection with II World War veterans to cover myriad people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, participants in the Second World War of 1941–1945, widows of soldiers who died or died later, and persons awarded with orders and medals for selfless labor in the rear will be provided with one-time material aid, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The decree will cover around 3,000 people.

"30 of them are veterans of the Second World War," the information notes.

