COP29 places Central Asian region at forefront of efforts to combat climate change - ADB's official

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. COP29 places the Central Asian region at the forefront of efforts to combat climate change, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Eugene Zhukov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussion on "Financing Greener Value Chains in the CAREC Region (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program)".

“This topic is timely and important. Azerbaijan is hosting COP29, which puts the Central Asian region at the forefront of efforts to combat climate change,” he said.

Zhukov noted that CAREC countries are very dependent on trade with hydrocarbons.

“CAREC can play an important role in facilitating the transition to clean technologies,” he added.

