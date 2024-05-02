Belgian Camco Technologies eyes expansion into Turkmen market

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 2. The Belgian Camco Technologies company has expressed interest in entering the Turkmen market, Trend reports.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, this interest was expressed by CAMCO Technologies Business Development Director Werner Pieters during a meeting with the Turkmen Ambassador to Brussels, Sapar Palvanov.

Pieters also added that he plans to visit Turkmenistan to present the company's products to local companies and institutions.

Peters also added that after the presentation, the ambassador took a tour of the CAMCO Technologies production area to personally see the innovative technologies and equipment used in the company's work.

Meanwhile, founded in 1999, Belgian CAMCO Technologies is a leading supplier and manufacturer of container scanning technologies, cargo vehicle tracking, and innovative transmission solutions. The company has offices in Europe, the US, China, the Middle East, and Australia.