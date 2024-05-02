Azerbaijan appears as one of preferred destinations for Pakistani citizens - CEO of Travel company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan is one of the preferred destinations for citizens of Pakistan, the General Director of Pak Diamond Travel and Tours Company, Hassan Mahmood said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussion on “Organization and situation of serial familiarization trips on route directions from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye to Azerbaijan with the support of Associations of Travel Agencies” within the framework of the first forum of tour operators of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

“Azerbaijan is one of the preferred destinations for Pakistani citizens. About 250,000 Pakistanis visited this country last year. We expect the same volume of reciprocal visits in the opposite direction this year as well. Several winter tours are also planned to be organized this year, and new tourist routes linking the two countries have already been launched since April,” he stressed.

To note, a total of 2,086,548 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is more than 30.2 percent higher than the figure of 2022 (1,602,600).

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye as an intergovernmental regional organization aimed at fostering economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

In 1992, the organization underwent further expansion with the accession of seven new members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

