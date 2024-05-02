Multicultural values highly esteemed in Azerbaijan - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Multicultural values are highly valued in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, Kamal Abdulla said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the panel discussions on Preservation of Diversity: Challenges in a Multicultural World and the Promotion of Global Cooperation within the framework of the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Abdulla observed that Azerbaijan places the utmost importance on multicultural values.

"Azerbaijan ensures equal living for all people and preserves multicultural values."

The Azerbaijani state pursues this as an integral part of its policy. Our country's main goal is to make representatives of all confessions and national minorities feel comfortable and equal. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan treats all confessions equally,” he added.

To note, the second day of the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is underway in Baku.

Meanwhile, a total of 700 guests from around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interaction.

Besides, among the participants, representing more than 100 countries, there are representatives of the Ministries of Culture of 60 countries and 28 international organizations, in addition to ministers.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

