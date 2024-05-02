Special Representative of Russian President talks co-op matters in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, visiting to take part in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, has met with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Trend reports.

They talked about Azerbaijani-Russian collaboration in cultural and humanitarian sectors, assessed the current potential for enhancing bilateral relations further, and exchanged perspectives on upcoming projects.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the organization of COP29, a significant interstate event scheduled for 2024 in Azerbaijan, highlighting the participation and representation of Russia as a pavilion in COP29, which is an important platform for solving such urgent problems as environmental protection.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

