Azerbaijan co-discussing CAREC region's green economy within ADB annual meeting

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Azerbaijan is attending discussions on the green economy in the CAREC region (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program) within the framework of the ADB (Asian Development Bank) annual meeting in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

The panel discussions involve government representatives, development partners, and private sector representatives to discuss the role of regional cooperation in strengthening CAREC's links to global value chains while advancing the climate agenda.

The participants will explore opportunities to mobilize funding and support the preparation of regional projects related to combating climate change.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by the Minister of Finance and member of the ADB Board of Governors, Samir Sharifov.

To note, the theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future”.

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The opening session marks the official start of the annual meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the guest of honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.



The annual meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

