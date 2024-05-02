BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The origin of Ruben Vardanyan's income does not make him a worthy candidate for the Nobel Prize, a US reporter Martin Sherman said in an article in Newsmax, Trend reports.

"His biography, which could be characterized as'motley,’ to put it mildly, includes significant fragments that are undoubtedly ‘dark.’ Surprising allegations about the origin of Vardanyan's income have begun to emerge, which contradicts what one would assume about a worthy candidate for the Nobel Prize," the author writes.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report, which the reporter also cites, claims that Vardanyan's financial organization was at the center of a scheme to launder billions of dollars, allegedly using a network of offshore companies and his Armenian contacts as a hub for such "dubious" financial activities.

The author recalled that in 2022, Vardanyan moved to Karabakh, where he proclaimed himself the so-called "ringleader" of Armenian separatists.

The author notes that Vardanyan's actions, instead of promoting a peaceful compromise with Azerbaijan, are merely 'fanning the flames of discord and hostility in the region,' which is somewhat inappropriate for a potential Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The article highlights Vardanyan's current imprisonment in Baku due to allegations of financing terrorism and other crimes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel