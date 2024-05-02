Establishing multicultural society one of most important ways to achieve social unity - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Establishing a multicultural society is one of the most important ways to achieve social unity, executive director of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, Ravan Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussions on "Preserving diversity: challenges in a multicultural world and promoting global cooperation" within the framework of the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

He noted that creating a bridge between different cultures and religions is a feature of inclusive and multicultural societies, and it is impossible to create these bridges without cooperation.

“Establishing a multicultural society is one of the most important ways to achieve social unity. Achieving social unity is among the priorities facing governments and states today,” Hasanov added.

Meanwhile, the second day of the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is underway in Baku.

To note, a total of 700 guests from around the world are taking part in the forum on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Collaboration".

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in partnership with reputable international organizations, including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ISESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel