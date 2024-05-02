COP29 offers chances to debate fighting climate change in S. Caucasus - Georgian official

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. COP29 is a good opportunity to talk about the challenges of combating climate change in the South Caucasus, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Nino Tandilashvili said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at a panel discussion on the topic “Financing greener value chains in the CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program) region" at the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Tbilisi.

Tandilashvili mentioned that Georgia is seeking to expand its 'green' agenda.

"The climate agenda plays a crucial role in integration. We aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. COP29, which will take place in our region, is a great opportunity to discuss the challenges of climate change in the South Caucasus," she emphasized.

According to her, Georgia's integration into the EU has strengthened, and in this regard, the country fully understands its responsibility.

"We have been working very actively in all areas, including the green economy, agriculture, to align with EU standards. There is no other way but integration. The candidate status in the EU imposes great responsibility on us in the context of green energy," the official added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

At the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, the United Nations signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change as an agreement to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that sign the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

