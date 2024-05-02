CAREC ranks among highest in CO2 emissions - ADB's director general

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. CAREC has one of the highest shares in CO2 emissions, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Eugene Zhukov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussion on Financing Cleaner Value Chains in the CAREC Region (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program).

“Global value chains support trade, particularly in more emissions-intensive sectors. Among CAREC countries, Mongolia and Kazakhstan are driving changes in the level of participation in global value chains. Mining and metallurgy are key drivers,” he said.

To note, CAREC is a partnership of 11 countries and development partners working together to promote development through regional cooperation, leading to accelerated growth and shared prosperity.

The CAREC 2030 strategy supports five operational clusters and three cross-cutting themes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel