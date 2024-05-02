Norwegian traveler hails scale of construction, reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh over year

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 2. The scale of construction and reconstruction progress in Azerbaijan's Karabakh over the year is surprising, member of Norway's national club of international travelers (Vagaclub) Jorn Augestad told Trend.

"This is my third visit to Azerbaijan and the second to Karabakh. My first visit to Karabakh was a year ago, when construction and reconstruction work had just begun. This time, I witnessed that the majority of this work had already been completed. It's surprising to see the scale of work done in just one year," he emphasized.

Speaking about the landmine issue in the region, the traveler mentioned that this problem poses a huge danger.

"When we were here a year ago, we also observed the process of demining. Landmines are a problem for the entire world, as civilians often become their victims," he added.

To note, the trip of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation has started.

As part of the trip, travelers will visit cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha, and Aghdam.

A delegation of 30 members of the national club of international travelers in Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur for three days, moving along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil route.

Representatives of the largest international travel networks in the world—ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye and the club Piki Reels (UK), and the Swedish Club 100—have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur nine times in the last four years.

The visit of the world famous Norwegian Vagaclub is considered the 10th visit of this kind.

In total, during these 10 trips, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to eyewitness the situation in the liberated territories. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel